Family Feud Turns Fatal: Land Dispute Leads to Tragedy

A fierce family dispute over land has ended tragically in Pagra village, as Sukai Chauhan was allegedly killed by his own brother, Dudhai Chauhan, along with Dudhai's daughters. This alarming incident unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Kotwali Police Station, creating ripples of shock in the community.

According to police reports, the brothers have had a longstanding feud over a piece of roadside land. The situation escalated on Saturday night when Sukai was ambushed and brutally attacked with sticks by Dudhai and his family. Despite efforts to save his life, Sukai was declared dead upon arrival at Deoria Medical College.

In the wake of this lamentable event, the police have detained Dudhai, his two daughters, and another female relative as part of their investigation. Sukai's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, with authorities committed to uncovering all details tied to this grave incident.