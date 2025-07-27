Left Menu

Rave Raid: Drugs and Detainments in Pune

Police conducted a raid at an upscale apartment in Pune's Kharadi area, arresting seven people at an alleged rave party. Drugs, liquor, and hookah setups were seized during the operation. Among those detained is the husband of a local woman politician. A case registration process has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:38 IST
In the early hours of Sunday, police in Pune executed a significant raid at a party in an upscale apartment in the Kharadi area, leading to the seizure of drugs, hookah setups, and liquor, officials reported.

The operation, spearheaded by the Crime Branch, was conducted following intelligence about a rave party in progress. As a result, narcotic substances such as ganja were confiscated, and seven individuals were detained, including five men and two women.

Among those detained was a man identified as the husband of a local female politician. Authorities have taken all suspects into custody, and the process of registering a formal case is currently underway, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

