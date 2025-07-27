Border Tensions Flare: Thai-Cambodian Conflict Escalates

Border tensions continue between Thailand and Cambodia, with each nation accusing the other of launching artillery attacks despite calls for peace from U.S. President Trump. The skirmishes have resulted in over 30 deaths and forced more than 200,000 evacuations, highlighting the severity of the conflict.

While Cambodia claims to endorse the ceasefire, Thailand remains cautious, refusing talks unless civilian targeting by Cambodian forces ceases. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai urges dialogue between foreign ministers to establish conditions for peace and demilitarization of the border.

The conflict, rooted in historical territorial disputes, notably over historic temple sites, places pressure on both governments. International calls for resolution mount as citizens from both nations express their desire for peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)