Border Tensions Flare: Thai-Cambodian Conflict Escalates

Thailand and Cambodia accuse each other of shelling after a ceasefire call by U.S. President Trump. Both countries disagree on who initiated the conflict, which has already led to over 30 deaths and significant evacuations. Diplomatic talks are hindered by civilian targeting claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Border tensions continue between Thailand and Cambodia, with each nation accusing the other of launching artillery attacks despite calls for peace from U.S. President Trump. The skirmishes have resulted in over 30 deaths and forced more than 200,000 evacuations, highlighting the severity of the conflict.

While Cambodia claims to endorse the ceasefire, Thailand remains cautious, refusing talks unless civilian targeting by Cambodian forces ceases. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai urges dialogue between foreign ministers to establish conditions for peace and demilitarization of the border.

The conflict, rooted in historical territorial disputes, notably over historic temple sites, places pressure on both governments. International calls for resolution mount as citizens from both nations express their desire for peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

