Prominent BJD Corporator Arrested in Rape Case Controversy
Amaresh Jena, a corporator of the BJD in Bhubaneswar, was arrested for charges including rape and foeticide after being on the run. The BJD suspended him following his arrest. The police also apprehended five individuals for aiding Jena's evasion.
Amaresh Jena, a BJD corporator in Bhubaneswar, was arrested after evading capture for several days over serious charges, including rape and foeticide, according to police sources. He was traced to Nilagiri in Balasore district and apprehended by a special team from Laxmisagar police station.
Jena was suspended from the BJD as soon as his arrest was confirmed. The party's president, Naveen Patnaik, issued an immediate suspension order. The police have also taken five of his associates into custody, accusing them of helping Jena evade the law.
The allegations against Jena stem from a complaint filed by a 19-year-old woman who accused him of repeated sexual exploitation under the guise of marriage promises, leading to an unwanted pregnancy that she alleged he forced her to terminate. The case has been transferred to the BJD disciplinary committee as legal proceedings continue.
