West Bengal's Initiative to Support Distressed Migrant Workers
The West Bengal government, alongside the ruling TMC, has launched a comprehensive initiative to address the crisis of Bengali-speaking migrant workers allegedly detained in several Indian states. This includes a WhatsApp helpline and task forces designed to aid distressed families and coordinate with state authorities.
The West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party are addressing the alarming situation of Bengali-speaking migrant workers allegedly detained in several Indian states.
A WhatsApp helpline and task forces have been launched to support families and coordinate authorities.
The strategy includes forming grassroots task forces and district coordination teams to aid affected families and ensure their concerns are heard at higher administrative levels.
