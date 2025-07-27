Left Menu

West Bengal's Initiative to Support Distressed Migrant Workers

The West Bengal government, alongside the ruling TMC, has launched a comprehensive initiative to address the crisis of Bengali-speaking migrant workers allegedly detained in several Indian states. This includes a WhatsApp helpline and task forces designed to aid distressed families and coordinate with state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:54 IST
West Bengal's Initiative to Support Distressed Migrant Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party are addressing the alarming situation of Bengali-speaking migrant workers allegedly detained in several Indian states.

A WhatsApp helpline and task forces have been launched to support families and coordinate authorities.

The strategy includes forming grassroots task forces and district coordination teams to aid affected families and ensure their concerns are heard at higher administrative levels.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025