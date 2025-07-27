Viral Blunder: Madhya Pradesh Farmer Dubbed 'Poorest in India'

In a bizarre turn of events, a clerical oversight saw a Madhya Pradesh farmer's income erroneously noted as Rs 3 annually, sparking a social media frenzy. The viral certificate, issued to Ramswaroop, labeled him as India's 'poorest man,' causing an uproar online.

The document, authenticated by Tehsildar Saurabh Dwivedi's signature, was disseminated widely, forcing swift action from local officials. Within days, the error was rectified and a revised certificate reflecting an annual income of Rs 30,000 was issued to Ramswaroop.

The gaffe quickly caught the attention of state politicians, with the Madhya Pradesh Congress seizing the opportunity to criticize the current government on social media. They questioned whether it was a mission to impoverish citizens or if it was indicative of deeper systemic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)