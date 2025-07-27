Capture of Fugitive Sparks New Developments in Notorious Delhi Murder Case
Delhi Police arrested 33-year-old Antaj Ansari, a proclaimed offender in a 2016 murder case, from Mohali, Punjab. Ansari had been evading authorities after brutally murdering Rahim alias Salman and setting the body on fire. Initially apprehended, Ansari later skipped trial, leading to further criminal charges.
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Antaj Ansari, a 33-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a 2016 murder case in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. An official statement on Sunday confirmed that the crime branch captured the accused in Mohali, Punjab.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora stated that Ansari, originally from Siwan district in Bihar, was implicated in a gruesome murder incident. The victim, Rahim alias Salman, was discovered in a vacant plot, brutally murdered with severe injuries and set on fire to hide his identity. Ansari was located through a tip-off and was detained near a guest house in Mohali on Saturday night.
Further investigation indicated that Ansari, along with his associate Devender alias Chhota Balle, murdered the victim after a heated altercation during a drinking session. Despite initial arrests, Ansari managed to skip court proceedings and became a fugitive, leading to additional charges of brandishing weapons at the police. Investigations are ongoing.
