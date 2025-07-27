Left Menu

Capture of Fugitive Sparks New Developments in Notorious Delhi Murder Case

Delhi Police arrested 33-year-old Antaj Ansari, a proclaimed offender in a 2016 murder case, from Mohali, Punjab. Ansari had been evading authorities after brutally murdering Rahim alias Salman and setting the body on fire. Initially apprehended, Ansari later skipped trial, leading to further criminal charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:30 IST
Capture of Fugitive Sparks New Developments in Notorious Delhi Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Antaj Ansari, a 33-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a 2016 murder case in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. An official statement on Sunday confirmed that the crime branch captured the accused in Mohali, Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora stated that Ansari, originally from Siwan district in Bihar, was implicated in a gruesome murder incident. The victim, Rahim alias Salman, was discovered in a vacant plot, brutally murdered with severe injuries and set on fire to hide his identity. Ansari was located through a tip-off and was detained near a guest house in Mohali on Saturday night.

Further investigation indicated that Ansari, along with his associate Devender alias Chhota Balle, murdered the victim after a heated altercation during a drinking session. Despite initial arrests, Ansari managed to skip court proceedings and became a fugitive, leading to additional charges of brandishing weapons at the police. Investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025