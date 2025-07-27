RPF's Bold Cannabis Bust at Sealdah: 121 Kg Seized

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has announced a significant seizure of illegal substances, capturing cannabis weighing 121 kg at Sealdah station. The operation led to the apprehension of eight individuals on board the Uttarbanga Express, following a tip-off regarding the illegal cargo.

Upon the train's arrival from north Bengal, RPF personnel conducted thorough searches and uncovered cannabis hidden within six bags. The street value of the confiscated drugs exceeds Rs 24 lakhs, marking a substantial interception of illegal narcotics in the region.

Those apprehended include four men, two women, and two juveniles. All parties, along with the seized substances, have been handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), which has registered a case under pertinent sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)