Sedition Charges Loom Over Mandi Protests: Minister Responds to Allegations

State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has announced that sedition and treason charges may be filed against protesters who targeted his convoy with chappals and black flags during a visit to Thunag, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred amidst rising tensions in the disaster-stricken region.

On Friday, over 50 people were detained on charges of wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly, and rioting, after blocking the minister's vehicle and chanting ''go back'' slogans in the Seraj Assembly constituency, Mandi district. Mandi police responded swiftly, registering a case under multiple sections of the BNS, according to officials.

The unrest was allegedly led by BJP workers who expressed grievances over the relocation of the College of Forestry and Horticulture. The former chief minister is accused of inadequate support for the college, leading to community dissent. Negi criticized the opposition for not condemning what he called an ''insult'' to the national flag.