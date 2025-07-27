Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Kolkata and Jamtara: Four Arrested

Kolkata Police have dismantled a cyber fraud gang operating in Kolkata and Jamtara, arresting four suspects. Seized items include mobile phones, cash, and electronic gadgets. The arrests followed a complaint about a fake bank website used to defraud a victim. An investigation by a special team is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:27 IST
Kolkata Police have successfully dismantled a cyber fraud ring suspected of operating between Kolkata and Jamtara. The operation, which resulted in the arrest of four individuals, was initiated following a complaint lodged at the Garden Reach police station.

The suspects, believed to be part of a larger network, were found in possession of thirty-nine mobile phones, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, and various electronic gadgets. Authorities say these items link them to a scheme that involved defrauding a victim through a fabricated website and customer service number of a private bank.

The Port Division of Kolkata Police formed a special investigation team to tackle the cyber fraud case, leading to these significant arrests. The investigation remains active as police continue to unravel the full extent of this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

