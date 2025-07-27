Family Tragedy: Property Dispute Turns Deadly in Ghazipur

In a shocking incident in Deelia village, Ghazipur, a brutal family conflict over property turned deadly as a 40-year-old man allegedly hacked his family to death. Abhay Yadav, the accused, has reportedly killed his father, mother, and sister on Sunday.

The dispute arose after Abhay learned that his father had transferred some property to his sister, which reportedly infuriated him. In a violent response, he allegedly used an axe to carry out the horrific act. Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja confirmed the sequence of events during a site investigation.

Despite police forming a team to track him, Abhay remains at large. Authorities have sent the victims' bodies for autopsy as they intensify their manhunt for the suspect in this chilling case.

