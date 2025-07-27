Left Menu

Assam's Call for Justice: Demand for CBI Probe into PWD Engineer's Tragic Death

The Congress staged protests across Assam demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged suicide of a PWD assistant engineer. The deceased was reportedly pressured to ignore malpractices in stadium construction. Arrests have been made, and further investigation is urged by the opposition.

The Congress organized protests throughout Assam on Sunday, calling for a CBI investigation into the reported suicide of a Public Works Department assistant engineer. The engineer had allegedly faced significant pressure from superiors to overlook construction malpractices at a mini-stadium in Bongaigaon.

Statewide, opposition members staged sit-ins and demonstrations, seeking justice for the victim's family and a comprehensive probe into the incident. Leading a protest in Guwahati, state Congress women's wing president Mira Borthakur Goswami criticized the chief minister for his lack of response.

She referenced a note left by the engineer, alleging inflated bills and corruption within PWD. The Congress also called for broader inquiries into alleged irregularities, as arrests have been made linked to the case. The leader of the opposition has urged either a CBI or independent agency investigation.

