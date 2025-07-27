Left Menu

Intense Search Continues in Dhanbad Coal Mine Collapse

No individuals were found trapped after four days of search in Jharkhand's coal mine following allegations of entrapments after a collapse. Authorities are continuing the operation involving both a 35-member NDRF squad and a 15-member coal company rescue team. Political pressure includes an MP’s protest demanding rescue actions.

Updated: 27-07-2025 19:36 IST
An exhaustive search in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district has not yet uncovered any individuals trapped in the abandoned coal mine, according to local officials. This effort persists despite earlier political claims of persons being buried alive after a collapse during illicit mining activities.

The operation, carried out by a 35-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) squad along with a 15-member team from Bharat Coking Coal Limited, is in its fourth day. It continues relentlessly in the area known for its hazardous mining past.

The intervention was catalyzed by Giridih MP, CP Choudhary, staging a protest outside Baghmara police station, presenting authorities with a list of five individuals reportedly trapped. This has added pressure on search teams to meet urgent demands for swift action.

