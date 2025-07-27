Gunfire and Tensions: Clashes in Baghdad Highlight Political Strains

In a sudden outbreak of violence in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, a gun battle between local police and fighters from the Popular Mobilisation Forces left the city on edge. The clash, which unfolded in the district of Karkh, resulted in the death of a police officer and saw 14 paramilitary fighters detained by authorities.

The confrontation occurred as members of the PMF, a group with strong ties to Iran, stormed an Agriculture Ministry building during the swearing-in ceremony of a new director. According to the Interior Ministry, the incident instigated panic among the staff, prompting police intervention.

Reports suggest the paramilitary fighters aimed to halt the transition, opposing the replacement of the office's former director. In response, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani initiated an investigation into the incident, acknowledging the ties of those detained to Kataib Hezbollah-linked brigades within the PMF.

(With inputs from agencies.)