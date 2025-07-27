Major Drug Bust: MDMA Facility Raided in Mysuru Amid High-Profile Investigation
Maharashtra police, in collaboration with Mysuru police, raided a clandestine MDMA manufacturing facility. A significant amount of the drug was seized, leading to four arrests. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the raid and assured further investigation into the operation's scope and duration.
A clandestine drug manufacturing facility producing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, has been raided in Mysuru by the Maharashtra police, with assistance from the Mysuru City police. The operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of the illicit substance.
Police sources confirmed that four individuals have been arrested and transported to Mumbai for further interrogation. This operation marks a significant breakthrough in curbing the illegal drug trade in the region.
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, acknowledged the coordinated police efforts and confirmed an ongoing investigation to understand the operational extent of the facility. Authorities are examining the supply chain, operational timeline, and the possibility of the facility having been active earlier than reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
