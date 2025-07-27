Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: MDMA Facility Raided in Mysuru Amid High-Profile Investigation

Maharashtra police, in collaboration with Mysuru police, raided a clandestine MDMA manufacturing facility. A significant amount of the drug was seized, leading to four arrests. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the raid and assured further investigation into the operation's scope and duration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:24 IST
Major Drug Bust: MDMA Facility Raided in Mysuru Amid High-Profile Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A clandestine drug manufacturing facility producing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, has been raided in Mysuru by the Maharashtra police, with assistance from the Mysuru City police. The operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of the illicit substance.

Police sources confirmed that four individuals have been arrested and transported to Mumbai for further interrogation. This operation marks a significant breakthrough in curbing the illegal drug trade in the region.

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, acknowledged the coordinated police efforts and confirmed an ongoing investigation to understand the operational extent of the facility. Authorities are examining the supply chain, operational timeline, and the possibility of the facility having been active earlier than reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025