Uncovering Shadows: SIT's Intensified Probe into Dharmasthala Allegations

The Special Investigation Team intensifies its probe into mass burial allegations in Dharmasthala, bringing together top law enforcement officials. The investigation involves questioning a key witness and reviewing records of suspicious deaths, with further forensic and technical surveys planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 27-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 21:33 IST
  • India

The Karnataka government's Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala, has stepped up its efforts, conducting consultations and inquiries on Sunday.

Appearing for the second day, the man who admitted to burying bodies in the area was questioned by the SIT. Pronab Mohanty, the Director General of Police (Internal Security Division), joined the team to conduct on-site evaluations and to oversee progress.

Engaging with local authorities, the SIT examined records of missing persons and re-evaluated previous reports of suspicious deaths. Investigators conversed with residents and inspected sites linked to the allegations. The state government commissioned the SIT due to claims of mass murder and burial in Dharmasthala over two decades.

