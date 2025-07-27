Left Menu

Gaza Under Fire: International Aid Amid Unrelenting Conflict

Israel halts military actions for 10 hours daily in parts of Gaza to allow aid, as international criticism mounts. Tensions rise with failed ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. Humanitarian efforts intensify amid severe malnutrition and death toll. Aid reaches the enclave, but confrontations persist with no resolution in sight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Israel announced a daily 10-hour pause in military operations in designated areas of Gaza to facilitate aid delivery. This move follows growing international criticism over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, yet ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas remain at a standstill.

During U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Scotland, he stated that Israel must decide on its next moves following the breakdown of ceasefire and hostage negotiations. To address the dire humanitarian needs, Israel has earmarked areas such as Al-Mawasi and Gaza City for aid corridors, operational from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Efforts to deliver food and medicine intensify as Jordan and UAE conducted a rare airdrop, while local health officials reported casualties from falling aid packages. The Gaza Health Ministry records escalating deaths due to malnutrition, with international coalitions urging Israel to allow more aid amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

