Temple Tragedy: Panic and Power Lines Result in Fatalities in Uttar Pradesh

Chaos erupted outside a temple in Uttar Pradesh, India, when monkeys caused an electric wire to snap, leading to a tragic stampede that left two dead and 19 injured. The incident highlights challenges in managing large crowds during religious gatherings in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 09:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, India, a snapped electric wire outside the Ausaneshwar Mahadev Temple unleashed chaos among devotees, resulting in a deadly stampede. Authorities report that two people lost their lives while 19 others were injured when panic spread following the wire's fall onto a shed.

The calamity occurred early morning as a group of monkeys triggered the wire to break, sending shockwaves through the assembled crowd. The local chief medical officer detailed that the mishap happened at approximately 2 a.m. when individuals inadvertently came into contact with the wire.

This incident underscores a recurring issue in the region: crowd management at religious events. Similar tragedies have occurred, such as the deadly crowd crush at the Maha Kumbh festival earlier this year in Prayagraj, highlighting the need for improved safety measures during large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

