Border Conflict Talks Aim for Immediate Ceasefire

Talks in Malaysia aim to secure an immediate ceasefire as fighting along the Thailand-Cambodia border continues. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced the negotiations, with U.S. officials participating to assist peace efforts. Leaders from both countries are expected to attend the discussions on Monday afternoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to secure an immediate ceasefire, talks are scheduled in Malaysia on Monday amid ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. The announcement was made by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on social media platform X.

The negotiations aim to address and resolve the violent confrontations that have erupted along the disputed border, marking the fifth day of clashes. Leaders from both countries are set to participate in the crucial discussions.

The United States will also have officials present at the talks, reinforcing international efforts to broker peace and stability in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

