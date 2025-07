Tensions Escalate as Thai-Cambodian Border Talks Approach

A pivotal meeting to negotiate a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia is scheduled for Monday, with Malaysia hosting the talks amid international involvement from the U.S. and China.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet insists on the talks' purpose for peace, while Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expresses skepticism over Cambodia's intentions, citing past insincerities.

The ongoing border dispute, centered around historic temple sites, has escalated, fostering tensions that place regional stability at risk. International players seek to mediate this critical conflict.

