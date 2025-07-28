Safe Havens for Pets Amid Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict
As Thailand and Cambodia face armed clashes, many residents evacuating the border area face challenges with pets. Thailand's Livestock Department steps in, offering shelter for pets and livestock, assisting evacuees like Wilawan Duangvao, who is grateful for a safe place for her dogs as she aids other evacuees.
- Country:
- Philippines
Amid escalating armed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, residents living along the border are being forced to flee, leaving behind their homes and, at times, their beloved pets. Thailand's Livestock Department has intervened, providing temporary shelters to ensure that animals left behind receive proper care.
In Surin province, temporary kennels have been established to accommodate cats and dogs whose owners have been evacuated. This initiative, led by local offices, aims to support the evacuees who cannot take their pets to evacuation centers or hotels. Prepared food is also being distributed to livestock left in danger zones.
One evacuee, Wilawan Duangvao, had to make the difficult decision to leave her two dogs at a shelter as she evacuated her home in Prasat district. Despite the challenging circumstances, she expressed gratitude towards the officials for providing a safe space for her pets while she tends to evacuees at a temporary shelter at her school.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protecting Our Pets from Sunburn Risks
Drone Skirmish: Ukraine's Overnight Assault on Lipetsk, Russia
Underground Resilience: Kyiv's Residents Seek Safety in Subway Shelters Amid Ongoing Assaults
Desks become beds as Haitian school shelters people displaced by violence
Crackdown on Counterfeit Carpets: Preserving Kashmiri Heritage