Safe Havens for Pets Amid Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

Amid escalating armed clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, residents living along the border are being forced to flee, leaving behind their homes and, at times, their beloved pets. Thailand's Livestock Department has intervened, providing temporary shelters to ensure that animals left behind receive proper care.

In Surin province, temporary kennels have been established to accommodate cats and dogs whose owners have been evacuated. This initiative, led by local offices, aims to support the evacuees who cannot take their pets to evacuation centers or hotels. Prepared food is also being distributed to livestock left in danger zones.

One evacuee, Wilawan Duangvao, had to make the difficult decision to leave her two dogs at a shelter as she evacuated her home in Prasat district. Despite the challenging circumstances, she expressed gratitude towards the officials for providing a safe space for her pets while she tends to evacuees at a temporary shelter at her school.

