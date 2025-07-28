China and South Korea Strengthen Strategic Ties
The foreign ministers of China and South Korea reaffirmed their commitment to further developing a strategic cooperative partnership. South Korea's new Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed this on a phone call, highlighting continued cooperation between the two nations.
The foreign ministers of China and South Korea have reiterated their commitment to advancing a strategic cooperative partnership, according to a statement by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a recent phone conversation, South Korea's newly appointed Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discussed mutual goals with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.
The dialogue underlined both countries' intentions to expand cooperation, indicating a strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.
