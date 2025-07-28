Inside the Tren de Aragua: Latin America's Notorious Criminal Network Unveiled

Meticulous accounting by the Tren de Aragua gang in Venezuela has exposed how deeply organized crime networks operate across Latin America. Detailed expenditures, ranging from $15 Uber rides for drug traffickers to expenses for cleaning torture chambers, highlight an almost corporate structure. The documents, seized in Arica, Chile, offer a comprehensive view of the gang's operations.

Chilean authorities have made headway with substantial prosecutions, sending dozens of Tren de Aragua members to prison. However, experts suggest U.S. deportation policies may overlook opportunities to dismantle the gang's foundations. The gang's presence underscores a growing wave of crime in regions like Chile, challenging democracies and law enforcement capabilities.

The documents reveal the gang's earnings from migrant smuggling and sex trafficking, painting a picture of hierarchical control reminiscent of multinational corporations. As Chile grapples with its impact, there's a burgeoning debate on handling organized crime without infringing on legal processes, with varying tactics discussed across the region.