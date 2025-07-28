Germany Develops Long-range Combat Drones for Deep-strike Capability

Germany is ramping up its military capabilities with plans to develop long-range combat drones that can target deep within enemy lines. This initiative, as reported by the Handelsblatt newspaper, involves three consortia responding to the Luftwaffe's request for such technology.

Among those participating in the project are Airbus Defence in collaboration with U.S. startup Kratos, and Germany's own Rheinmetall teamed with drone specialist Anduril. Also contributing is Munich-based startup Helsing, indicating a mix of established and emerging players in the defence sector.

While the German defence ministry has acknowledged the initiative, stating that preliminary discussions have occurred, it clarified that no formal tender had been issued yet. Requests for comments from the ministry and involved companies went unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)