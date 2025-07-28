Left Menu

Germany Develops Long-range Combat Drones for Deep-strike Capability

The German armed forces are advancing plans for long-range combat drones. Three consortia, involving major defence companies like Airbus and Rheinmetall, are working on concepts following a Luftwaffe request for deep-strike capabilities. Although confirmed by the defence ministry, no formal tender has been released yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:24 IST
Germany Develops Long-range Combat Drones for Deep-strike Capability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is ramping up its military capabilities with plans to develop long-range combat drones that can target deep within enemy lines. This initiative, as reported by the Handelsblatt newspaper, involves three consortia responding to the Luftwaffe's request for such technology.

Among those participating in the project are Airbus Defence in collaboration with U.S. startup Kratos, and Germany's own Rheinmetall teamed with drone specialist Anduril. Also contributing is Munich-based startup Helsing, indicating a mix of established and emerging players in the defence sector.

While the German defence ministry has acknowledged the initiative, stating that preliminary discussions have occurred, it clarified that no formal tender had been issued yet. Requests for comments from the ministry and involved companies went unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025