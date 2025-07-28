Cleric's Inflammatory Remarks Ignite Tensions: Legal Action Follows
A Muslim cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, faces legal charges for allegedly making inflammatory remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. The comments reportedly incite communal tension and challenge female dignity. An FIR, filed by local resident Pravesh Yadav, accuses Rashidi of promoting enmity and dishonoring women during a televised debate.
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding Maulana Sajid Rashidi has escalated as legal charges were filed against him for purportedly making inflammatory remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a televised debate. The cleric is accused of casting aspersions on Yadav's attire following her visit to a mosque, provoking communal tensions.
Local resident Pravesh Yadav lodged the FIR, citing that Rashidi's statements were not only misogynistic but also aimed at disrupting religious harmony. The FIR accuses Rashidi of issuing derogatory remarks that challenge a woman's dignity and threaten the nation's unity.
Police have registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those addressing insults to a woman's modesty and promoting enmity between different religious groups. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities promise appropriate action based on the findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Judicial Moves: Hermandorfer's Senate Confirmation
Jayant Patil Dismisses Rumors of BJP Defection, Reaffirms Loyalty to NCP
Morning Commute Halted as Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire at CSMT
IAEA Confirms Tritium Levels in 13th Fukushima Water Release Far Below Limits
Tense Ceasefire Talks: A Fragile Path to Peace in Gaza