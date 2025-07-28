Cleric's Inflammatory Remarks Ignite Tensions: Legal Action Follows

The controversy surrounding Maulana Sajid Rashidi has escalated as legal charges were filed against him for purportedly making inflammatory remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a televised debate. The cleric is accused of casting aspersions on Yadav's attire following her visit to a mosque, provoking communal tensions.

Local resident Pravesh Yadav lodged the FIR, citing that Rashidi's statements were not only misogynistic but also aimed at disrupting religious harmony. The FIR accuses Rashidi of issuing derogatory remarks that challenge a woman's dignity and threaten the nation's unity.

Police have registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those addressing insults to a woman's modesty and promoting enmity between different religious groups. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities promise appropriate action based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)