Left Menu

Cleric's Inflammatory Remarks Ignite Tensions: Legal Action Follows

A Muslim cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashidi, faces legal charges for allegedly making inflammatory remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. The comments reportedly incite communal tension and challenge female dignity. An FIR, filed by local resident Pravesh Yadav, accuses Rashidi of promoting enmity and dishonoring women during a televised debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:34 IST
Cleric's Inflammatory Remarks Ignite Tensions: Legal Action Follows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding Maulana Sajid Rashidi has escalated as legal charges were filed against him for purportedly making inflammatory remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a televised debate. The cleric is accused of casting aspersions on Yadav's attire following her visit to a mosque, provoking communal tensions.

Local resident Pravesh Yadav lodged the FIR, citing that Rashidi's statements were not only misogynistic but also aimed at disrupting religious harmony. The FIR accuses Rashidi of issuing derogatory remarks that challenge a woman's dignity and threaten the nation's unity.

Police have registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those addressing insults to a woman's modesty and promoting enmity between different religious groups. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities promise appropriate action based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
KCR Charges Congress with Favoring Neighbors Over Telangana Farmers

KCR Charges Congress with Favoring Neighbors Over Telangana Farmers

 India
2
Delhi High Court Mandates NTA to Form Grievance Committee for NEET Candidates

Delhi High Court Mandates NTA to Form Grievance Committee for NEET Candidate...

 India
3
Justice for Nathaniel: Meghalaya High Court Orders Compensation for Tragic School Incident

Justice for Nathaniel: Meghalaya High Court Orders Compensation for Tragic S...

 India
4
Adidas Faces Double-Digit Million Euro Tariff Impact

Adidas Faces Double-Digit Million Euro Tariff Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Flood Protection as Urban Catalyst: How Wroclaw Turned Risk Zones into Growth Engines

Vietnam’s Offshore Wind Plan: Balancing Clean Energy Growth with Nature and Livelihoods

Adaptive Strategies for Social Protection in Conflict-Affected and Fragile Regions

Ancient Wisdom for Modern Crisis: Protecting Indigenous Knowledge in Climate Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025