ASEAN Leaders Pursue Peace in Border Conflict

On Monday, a critical meeting between the leaders of Thailand and Malaysia commenced with the goal of securing a ceasefire in the persistent and deadly border conflict. According to a Malaysian official, discussions are actively taking place.

Highlighting the international significance of the matter, the ambassadors of both the United States and China were in attendance, marking a collaborative effort for peace in the region.

The negotiations are being held at the Putrajaya official residence of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. As the chair of ASEAN, Ibrahim is leading the regional bloc's pursuit of stability and resolution.

