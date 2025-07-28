Tragedy Strikes: Six Dead in Thai Market Shooting

A shooting incident in the heart of Thailand's capital claimed the lives of at least six individuals on Monday. The tragic event unfolded at Or Tor Kor Market, with four of the victims identified as security guards, according to the Thai Post newspaper.

The suspect was also among the deceased, bringing the immediate threat to an end. Details about the assailant or the attack's specifics were not immediately available.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, with the motive behind this violent act remaining unclear as of now, according to police statements. The incident has left the community in shock as officials work to piece together the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)