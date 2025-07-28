Supreme Court Rebukes Minister Shah Over Remarks Against Army Officer
The Supreme Court reprimanded Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for not publicly apologizing for his derogatory remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi. The court doubted Shah's intentions and demanded an SIT report by August 13. Shah expressed regret following widespread condemnation.
The Supreme Court on Monday admonished Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for neglecting to issue a public apology over his derogatory comments towards Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi. The court noted that Shah appeared to be testing its patience.
A bench comprised of Justice Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi expressed skepticism over the minister's conduct, questioning his intentions and sincerity. Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, representing Shah, stated that an online public apology was made and would be presented in court records.
The Supreme Court mandated that the special investigation team (SIT), formed to investigate Shah's statements, complete its report by August 13. While refusing to entertain a plea for Shah's resignation filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, the court emphasized that past allegations would be scrutinized by the three-member SIT. The hearing is scheduled for August 18.
