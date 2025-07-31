Left Menu

Tariff Troubles: EU Wine and Spirits Face Higher US Import Duties

European wine and spirits will face a 15% U.S. import tariff as new trade negotiations continue, replacing a previous 10% duty. The tariff could impact EU producers financially, causing economic losses and affecting the supply chain, particularly with a stronger euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 16:55 IST
Tariff Troubles: EU Wine and Spirits Face Higher US Import Duties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trade relations between the European Union and the United States are in tumult as European wine and spirits brace for a steep 15% import tariff increase across the Atlantic. The hike comes amid ongoing trade discussions, with EU producers left with dashed hopes for immediate relief.

Previously enjoying a 10% tariff, EU leaders aim to lower duties on wine to zero or to Most Favoured Nation rates, with the EU's trade commission emphasizing intentions to secure carve-outs for key sectors. However, an exemption is unlikely in the immediate rollout by U.S. authorities, indicating stronger ties' cost to the EU.

The economic ripples are significant, as Ignacio Sanchez Recarte of the European wine producers group, CEEV, warns of potential losses affecting both sides of the Atlantic. The financial strain, compounded by fluctuating currency rates, suggests a hefty 30% total burden on the sector until a final agreement warms the transatlantic chill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

