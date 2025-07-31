Assam Eviction Drive Clears 45,950 Acres Amidst Diplomatic Efforts

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly declared the clearing of 45,950 acres of encroached land in a large-scale eviction drive across Golaghat district. This milestone follows the previous clearance of 42,644.57 acres.

Sarma expressed gratitude towards Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and the Nagaland Police and CRPF, for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth operation in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) along the state border.

Addressing the idea of a 'Miyaland,' Sarma made clear his stance by suggesting locations outside India. A demographic survey targets non-indigenous residents on forest land, while the indigenous populace remains unaffected under the state's 'Basundhara' land scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)