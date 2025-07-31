Left Menu

Assam Eviction Drive Clears 45,950 Acres Amidst Diplomatic Efforts

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the successful eviction of 45,950 acres of encroached land in the Golaghat district. The operation received support from Nagaland's government and law enforcement. A survey targeting non-indigenous residents is underway, focusing solely on forest lands, with provisions for indigenous people under the Basundhara scheme.

Assam Eviction Drive Clears 45,950 Acres Amidst Diplomatic Efforts
In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly declared the clearing of 45,950 acres of encroached land in a large-scale eviction drive across Golaghat district. This milestone follows the previous clearance of 42,644.57 acres.

Sarma expressed gratitude towards Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and the Nagaland Police and CRPF, for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth operation in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) along the state border.

Addressing the idea of a 'Miyaland,' Sarma made clear his stance by suggesting locations outside India. A demographic survey targets non-indigenous residents on forest land, while the indigenous populace remains unaffected under the state's 'Basundhara' land scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

