Karnataka's Honeytrap Controversy: Unveiling the CID Report
Karnataka's political landscape is rocked by a honeytrapping scandal involving ministers and public representatives. Despite the CID's report suggesting no wrongdoing, the opposition demands transparency, doubting the findings. Home Minister G Parameshwara assures a full disclosure post-review, while political tensions rise over the report's credibility.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced he has yet to review the CID's report concerning the alleged honeytrapping cases involving state ministers and public figures.
First brought up on March 20 by Congress MLA B M Rajanna, the allegations have caused major uproar, leading Parameshwara to initiate a high-level probe, despite opposition demands for a judicial inquiry.
The CID recently submitted its findings to the government. There is speculation the report dismisses the allegations, prompting the opposition BJP to criticize the inquiry process. Tensions remain as assurances of transparency have been made by officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
