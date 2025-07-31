Left Menu

Tragedy in Eastern Congo: M23 Rebel Attack Devastates Civilians

M23 rebels reportedly killed 169 civilians in eastern Congo, a move attributed to ethnic tensions and tracing historical roots to the 1994 genocide. Allegations of Rwanda backing the group persist. Amid calls for investigations and a quest for regional peace, death tolls and displaced communities continue to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:16 IST
Tragedy in Eastern Congo: M23 Rebel Attack Devastates Civilians
An M23 rebel attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo resulted in the death of 169 civilians, a U.N. body reported, marking it as one of the deadliest incidents involving the Rwanda-supported group. M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa intends to investigate, suggesting the report might be a "smear campaign."

The U.N. rights body's details, previously unreported, emerged alongside U.S. efforts under President Donald Trump's administration to broker peace between Congo and Rwanda. This diplomatic push aims to unlock billions in mineral investments. Reuters, however, could not independently verify the death toll but cited local activists who reported M23 combatants using firearms and machetes on civilians.

The U.N. Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) claims the attack targeted suspected Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda members, a group linked to the remnants of Rwanda's army involved in the 1994 genocide. As peace agreements are underway, the future stability of the region, rich in valuable minerals, hangs in a delicate balance.

