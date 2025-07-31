Left Menu

Karnataka Prepares for SC Internal Reservation Shift

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has organized a meeting with Congress legislators and ministers of Scheduled Castes (SCs) ahead of the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission's report. The aim is to discuss internal reservations among SC sub-castes to prevent confusion and ensure fair representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:47 IST
Karnataka Prepares for SC Internal Reservation Shift
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced a meeting involving Congress legislators and ministers from the Scheduled Castes. The gathering is ahead of the crucial submission of the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission's report, focused on internal reservation among SC sub-castes within Karnataka.

Set to transpire on August 2, the meeting aims to consolidate opinions from various SC sub-castes and alleviate any concerns of confusion. Parameshwara reiterated the significance of understanding different perspectives to maintain unity within the Congress party on this sensitive issue.

This initiative stems from the Supreme Court's landmark verdict empowering state authority to classify SCs for reservation purposes, addressing disparities among socio-economically backward castes. The internal reservation intends to restructure the 17 per cent quota allocated to 101 scheduled castes, ensuring marginalized communities receive equitable benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025