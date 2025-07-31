Karnataka Prepares for SC Internal Reservation Shift
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has organized a meeting with Congress legislators and ministers of Scheduled Castes (SCs) ahead of the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission's report. The aim is to discuss internal reservations among SC sub-castes to prevent confusion and ensure fair representation.
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced a meeting involving Congress legislators and ministers from the Scheduled Castes. The gathering is ahead of the crucial submission of the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission's report, focused on internal reservation among SC sub-castes within Karnataka.
Set to transpire on August 2, the meeting aims to consolidate opinions from various SC sub-castes and alleviate any concerns of confusion. Parameshwara reiterated the significance of understanding different perspectives to maintain unity within the Congress party on this sensitive issue.
This initiative stems from the Supreme Court's landmark verdict empowering state authority to classify SCs for reservation purposes, addressing disparities among socio-economically backward castes. The internal reservation intends to restructure the 17 per cent quota allocated to 101 scheduled castes, ensuring marginalized communities receive equitable benefits.
