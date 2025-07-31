India Commissions First 1MW Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla's Deendayal Port

In a landmark development for India’s clean energy landscape, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, today inaugurated the nation’s first Make-in-India 1 Megawatt (MW) Green Hydrogen Plant. This transformative facility marks a crucial step in India’s decarbonisation roadmap and showcases the country’s rapidly evolving green hydrogen ecosystem.

The historic commissioning was presided over by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of State, Shri Shantanu Thakur; Secretary of the Ministry, Shri T.K. Ramachandran, IAS; DPA Chairman, Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME; and senior officials from the Ministry, the Port Authority, and technology partner Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

A Green Milestone Under Maritime India Vision 2030

The newly commissioned 1 MW Green Hydrogen facility is part of a larger 10 MW green hydrogen project whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to Bhuj on May 26, 2025. The completion of the first 1 MW module within just four months stands as a benchmark for project execution and infrastructure readiness under the Maritime India Vision 2030.

Calling the project a symbol of "speed, scale, and skill," Minister Sonowal praised DPA’s pioneering role in making India’s hydrogen vision a reality. “With this commissioning, DPA becomes the first port in India to operationalise a megawatt-scale Green Hydrogen plant, built entirely under the Make-in-India initiative,” he said.

Plant Capabilities and Strategic Impact

The green hydrogen facility, which will produce approximately 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually, is engineered to meet stringent global sustainability norms. Powered entirely by renewable energy, the plant leverages state-of-the-art electrolysis technology and is expected to play a pivotal role in:

Decarbonising port operations

Supporting clean maritime fuel alternatives

Contributing to India’s Net Zero emission target by 2070

Strengthening AatmaNirbhar Bharat’s energy resilience

The project is an integral part of India’s larger vision to become a global green hydrogen hub, especially within the shipping and logistics sector, which is rapidly transitioning to cleaner fuel sources.

Political Leadership and Engineering Collaboration

Minister Sonowal praised the engineering brilliance and operational discipline displayed by L&T, the executing agency, for delivering the project with precision and within tight timelines. “This achievement exemplifies how Indian talent, backed by visionary leadership, can deliver complex clean-tech infrastructure with global benchmarks,” he remarked.

Minister of State Shantanu Thakur echoed the sentiment, stating:

“This is a proud moment for Gujarat and for all of India. The commissioning of this Green Hydrogen plant demonstrates India’s growing capabilities in green energy technology and our commitment to building a sustainable and self-reliant future.”

The dignitaries also acknowledged the leadership of DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh for steering the initiative in alignment with the Maritime India Vision 2030, which includes port-led decarbonisation, digitalisation, and green energy integration.

Building India’s First Hydrogen-Ready Port

This project adds to DPA’s growing reputation as a front-runner in green maritime infrastructure. Previously, the port was the first in India to deploy a Make-in-India all-electric Green Tug, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable innovation.

Minister Sonowal lauded this comprehensive approach, noting:

“What we’re witnessing is not just the commissioning of a plant, but the birth of a fully indigenous, future-ready hydrogen ecosystem. It is a shining example of what Indian ports can achieve when aligned with national priorities and global sustainability goals.”

A Foundation for Nationwide Transformation

With India’s clean energy strategy now placing green hydrogen at the core of future fuel systems—especially in sectors like shipping, aviation, and heavy industry—the success at Deendayal Port is expected to serve as a blueprint for replication across the country.

The Union Government has already launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an allocation exceeding INR 19,000 crore, aiming to make India a leading exporter and producer of green hydrogen by 2030.

A Global Message from India’s Shores

The Deendayal Green Hydrogen Plant aligns with key international climate commitments such as the Paris Agreement and the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) decarbonisation goals. It also sends a strong message to global investors and climate partners: India is not just setting ambitious targets—it is delivering them.

As green hydrogen gains traction globally, DPA’s plant is expected to boost India’s credentials in the clean energy transition and open new trade opportunities in green fuel exports, especially to energy-hungry economies in Europe and East Asia.