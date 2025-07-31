Tragic Discovery: Police Officer's Wife Found Dead Amidst Troubled Marriage
The wife of a senior police officer was found dead in a suspected suicide at her residence. Nitesh Singh, facing health issues and marital troubles, was discovered hanging when her husband was absent. Family tensions, including allegations of extramarital affairs and child-related disputes, are under investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, the wife of a police officer was discovered dead in a suspected suicide at their official residence. Authorities revealed the news on Thursday, highlighting a possibly strained domestic life.
Nitesh Singh, the wife of Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Pratap Singh, was found hanging at their home. The discovery occurred while her husband was away at work, as confirmed by Additional DCP Mamta Rani Chaudhary. The unfolding investigation points to health struggles and alleged marital discord.
Claims from Nitesh's brother suggest a troubled relationship, accusing Mukesh Pratap of infidelity and insensitivity towards their son, who is mentally challenged. As the police delve into the case, these unresolved issues add complexity to the distressing event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PIL Sparks Hope for Better Compliance with Mental Healthcare Act
Supreme Court issues guidelines to protect mental health of students in colleges, coaching centres
Air India Pilots' Sick Leave Surge Sparks Mental Health Review
Tragic Loss: Mental Health Crisis Leads to Fatal Incident on Railway Tracks
Empowering Adolescents: A Mental Health Investment for the Future