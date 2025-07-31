Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Police Officer's Wife Found Dead Amidst Troubled Marriage

The wife of a senior police officer was found dead in a suspected suicide at her residence. Nitesh Singh, facing health issues and marital troubles, was discovered hanging when her husband was absent. Family tensions, including allegations of extramarital affairs and child-related disputes, are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:13 IST
Tragic Discovery: Police Officer's Wife Found Dead Amidst Troubled Marriage
In a tragic incident, the wife of a police officer was discovered dead in a suspected suicide at their official residence. Authorities revealed the news on Thursday, highlighting a possibly strained domestic life.

Nitesh Singh, the wife of Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Pratap Singh, was found hanging at their home. The discovery occurred while her husband was away at work, as confirmed by Additional DCP Mamta Rani Chaudhary. The unfolding investigation points to health struggles and alleged marital discord.

Claims from Nitesh's brother suggest a troubled relationship, accusing Mukesh Pratap of infidelity and insensitivity towards their son, who is mentally challenged. As the police delve into the case, these unresolved issues add complexity to the distressing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

