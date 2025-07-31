Tragic Discovery: Police Officer's Wife Found Dead Amidst Troubled Marriage

In a tragic incident, the wife of a police officer was discovered dead in a suspected suicide at their official residence. Authorities revealed the news on Thursday, highlighting a possibly strained domestic life.

Nitesh Singh, the wife of Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Pratap Singh, was found hanging at their home. The discovery occurred while her husband was away at work, as confirmed by Additional DCP Mamta Rani Chaudhary. The unfolding investigation points to health struggles and alleged marital discord.

Claims from Nitesh's brother suggest a troubled relationship, accusing Mukesh Pratap of infidelity and insensitivity towards their son, who is mentally challenged. As the police delve into the case, these unresolved issues add complexity to the distressing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)