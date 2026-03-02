New Collective Agreements Ratified for 3,500 Public and Mental Health Nurses

Health Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed the successful ratification of two new collective agreements covering approximately 3,500 Public Service Association (PSA) members employed as Public Health Nurses and Mental Health Nurses across Auckland and the rest of New Zealand.

The 24-month agreements will provide salary increases and additional benefits for nurses working within Health New Zealand, recognising their vital role in delivering frontline care in communities nationwide.

Pay Increases and Lump Sum Payment

Under the agreements, eligible nurses will receive:

A 2.5 per cent salary increase in the first year

A 2 per cent salary increase in the second year

A one-off lump sum payment of $800

In addition, Enrolled Nurses will receive a $2,000 flat-rate increase applied to the top step of their pay scale.

Mr Brown said he was pleased to see the agreements finalised, acknowledging the essential contribution nurses make to public health and mental health services.

“I am pleased for the approximately 3500 nurses employed by Health New Zealand who will benefit from these agreements. These nurses play a critical role in delivering public health services and supporting people with mental health needs in communities across the country,” he said.

Supporting Professional Development and Workforce Growth

The agreements also include an increase to the professional development allowance for Nurse Practitioners, aimed at supporting continued training and career progression within the profession.

Alongside the pay settlement, there is a commitment to recruit more than 550 additional nursing positions during the current financial year. The move is intended to strengthen frontline services and expand workforce capacity amid ongoing demand pressures.

Recognition of Nurses’ Contribution

Mr Brown emphasised the central role nurses play within New Zealand’s health system, particularly in complex and often challenging environments.

“Nurses are at the heart of our health system. They make a real difference for patients and families every day, often in complex and challenging environments. I want to thank them for the dedication and professionalism they bring to their work, and for always putting patients at the centre of what they do.”

Part of Wider Collective Agreement Progress

The ratification follows a series of recently approved collective agreements across other health workforce groups, including APEX pharmacy members, APEX psychologists, PSA Allied Public Health, Scientific and Technical members, and APEX dietitians.

Mr Brown acknowledged the constructive engagement between Health New Zealand and union representatives throughout negotiations.

“I want to acknowledge Health New Zealand and the unions for their constructive engagement in reaching these agreements, which provide certainty for staff and help ensure New Zealanders can continue to receive the care they need.”

The agreements provide both financial recognition and workforce investment at a time when the health sector continues to focus on strengthening services and supporting staff retention across the country.