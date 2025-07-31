Sabotage Suspected in Duisburg Rail Cable Fire

Rail services in and around Duisburg, a city in western Germany, experienced significant disruptions following a suspected act of sabotage involving a fire in a cable tunnel.

Authorities have ruled out accidental causes, confirming the presence of an ignition device that damaged approximately 60 meters of cable, which now requires replacement.

No injuries have been reported, but state security is investigating all possibilities, treating the incident as deliberate sabotage.

