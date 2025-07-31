Sabotage Suspected in Duisburg Rail Cable Fire
Rail traffic disruption occurred in Duisburg due to a suspected sabotage-induced fire in a cable tunnel. Authorities confirmed intentional ignition, ruling out accidental causes, and reported the need to replace 60 meters of damaged cable. State security is investigating the incident thoroughly.
Rail services in and around Duisburg, a city in western Germany, experienced significant disruptions following a suspected act of sabotage involving a fire in a cable tunnel.
Authorities have ruled out accidental causes, confirming the presence of an ignition device that damaged approximately 60 meters of cable, which now requires replacement.
No injuries have been reported, but state security is investigating all possibilities, treating the incident as deliberate sabotage.
