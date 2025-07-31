Left Menu

Malegaon Blast Case: Acquittal Sparks Legal Battle

A significant failure by the National Investigation Agency led to the acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The victims' families plan to appeal the decision in the Bombay High Court, citing the NIA's lack of strategy and failure to charge hostile witnesses with perjury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:26 IST
Malegaon Blast Case: Acquittal Sparks Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case represents what many, including the victims' legal representatives, are calling a significant failure of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The lack of action against hostile witnesses has raised concerns about the NIA's effectiveness in this high-profile case.

Shahid Nadeem, a lawyer for the victims, expressed the families' determination to seek justice despite the judgment, highlighting their intent to file an appeal in the Bombay High Court. Nadeem criticized the NIA's approach, noting that the agency did not pursue perjury charges, despite several witnesses turning hostile.

The trial, which saw significant courtroom drama, ended with the acquittal of all accused due to insufficient evidence. Although 37 out of 323 prosecution witnesses turned hostile, the NIA refrained from taking action, leaving the victims' families determined to continue their fight for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025