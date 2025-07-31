Malegaon Blast Case: Acquittal Sparks Legal Battle

The acquittal of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case represents what many, including the victims' legal representatives, are calling a significant failure of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The lack of action against hostile witnesses has raised concerns about the NIA's effectiveness in this high-profile case.

Shahid Nadeem, a lawyer for the victims, expressed the families' determination to seek justice despite the judgment, highlighting their intent to file an appeal in the Bombay High Court. Nadeem criticized the NIA's approach, noting that the agency did not pursue perjury charges, despite several witnesses turning hostile.

The trial, which saw significant courtroom drama, ended with the acquittal of all accused due to insufficient evidence. Although 37 out of 323 prosecution witnesses turned hostile, the NIA refrained from taking action, leaving the victims' families determined to continue their fight for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)