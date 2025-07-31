Court Clash: Trump's Tariff Power Under Scrutiny
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will examine the extent of President Trump's authority to impose tariffs, following challenges from Democratic-led states and businesses. Critics argue Trump's tariffs exceed his powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, raising prices and disrupting markets.
On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will assess President Donald Trump's authority to impose tariffs, following claims that he overstepped with extensive levies on imports. The court's panel of judges will deliberate on cases concerning 'reciprocal' tariffs affecting multiple international partners.
As Trump lauds tariffs as a revenue boon, critics argue the duties escalate costs for U.S. consumers and businesses. Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for tariff justification is unprecedented and contested, with states and businesses claiming it conflicts with Congressional authority over tariffs.
The court's decision will test the limits of Trump's tariff powers, amid ongoing trade negotiations and looming increased tariffs on various trading partners. Opposition argues these measures unjustly exploit emergency powers, with potential repercussions for global trade relationships.
