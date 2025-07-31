Left Menu

Uttam Giri Sentenced to Life: A Gruesome Tale of Murder

A Rajasthan court has sentenced former RSS member Uttam Giri to life imprisonment for the gruesome 2018 murder of Avdheshanand Maharaj. The court highlighted the brutality of the crime, revealing Giri stabbed the victim multiple times due to personal enmity. The decision was welcomed by former MLA Sanyam Lodha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:33 IST
In a landmark judgment, a sessions court in Rajasthan's Sirohi district sentenced former RSS pracharak Uttam Giri to life imprisonment. Giri was found guilty of the 2018 murder of Avdheshanand Maharaj, associated with Ekal Vidyalaya. The court deemed the murder, involving 30 to 40 knife stabs, exceptionally brutal.

District Judge Roopa Gupta, presiding over the case, highlighted the compelling evidence showcasing the heinous nature of the crime. The court denied any leniency, reflecting the gravity of Giri's actions. Former Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha endorsed the sentencing, interpreting it as a step towards justice.

The case had stirred significant controversy, with allegations suggesting that certain RSS members orchestrated the killing, dissatisfied with Maharaj's activities in Sirohi. Despite attempts to hinder the judicial process, truth prevailed, underscoring justice's triumph over deceitful testimonies and efforts to disrupt proceedings.

