Tragic Incident in Patna: Burnt Bodies of Children Discovered

In a tragic event in Patna's Janipur area, the burnt bodies of two children were discovered inside a house, sparking a police investigation. The cause of the incident remains unknown, but authorities have registered a case and the investigation is ongoing.

Police Sub-Divisional Officer Deepak Kumar confirmed that they received the distressing information on Thursday morning, discovering the children dead on a burnt bed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

The children's parents' statements are being recorded, with the mother employed as a security guard at AIIMS-Patna. Meanwhile, media reports have suggested the involvement of armed assailants, an angle being thoroughly investigated. Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed concern over the crime, criticizing the government's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)