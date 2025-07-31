Sri Lanka Moves to End Former Presidents’ Privileges

The Sri Lankan government introduced a new bill Thursday, aiming to strip away privileges currently granted to former presidents and their widows, a practice ongoing since 1986.

Should the bill pass, it will cease provisions like official residences, monthly allowances, and other facilities. This push comes from the National People's Power (NPP) government, led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, fulfilling last year's electoral promise to lessen the public financial load.

The country currently hosts five former presidents and a widow who could be affected. After being placed in the parliamentary order paper, the draft bill can be contested in the Supreme Court for its constitutionality. Subsequent debates, considering any Supreme Court amendments, precede its adoption. The Cabinet previously approved legislation dismantling the Presidents' Entitlements Act of 1986, targeting both former leaders and MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)