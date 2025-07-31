Left Menu

Sri Lanka Moves to End Former Presidents’ Privileges

The Sri Lankan government is proposing legislation to revoke privileges for former presidents and their widows. The bill aims to stop benefits such as official residences and allowances. This initiative follows the NPP government's manifesto pledge to reduce public burdens. It requires parliamentary debate and possible Supreme Court review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:32 IST
Sri Lanka Moves to End Former Presidents’ Privileges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government introduced a new bill Thursday, aiming to strip away privileges currently granted to former presidents and their widows, a practice ongoing since 1986.

Should the bill pass, it will cease provisions like official residences, monthly allowances, and other facilities. This push comes from the National People's Power (NPP) government, led by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, fulfilling last year's electoral promise to lessen the public financial load.

The country currently hosts five former presidents and a widow who could be affected. After being placed in the parliamentary order paper, the draft bill can be contested in the Supreme Court for its constitutionality. Subsequent debates, considering any Supreme Court amendments, precede its adoption. The Cabinet previously approved legislation dismantling the Presidents' Entitlements Act of 1986, targeting both former leaders and MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025