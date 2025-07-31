Germany's Bundeswehr Sees Surge in Recruitment as NATO Pressures Mount

Germany's armed forces have reported a substantial 28% increase in soldier recruitment from January to late July compared to the same period last year. This uptick supports the nation's objectives to fortify NATO defenses amid rising tensions with Russia.

According to the Defence Ministry, over 13,700 individuals have enlisted in the Bundeswehr, encompassing the army, air force, navy, and other sectors. This rise represents the largest recruitment increase in recent years and aligns with a strategic push to expand the number of active soldiers to 260,000 by the 2030s.

The ministry also highlighted an overall rise in interest in military service, indicated by an 11% increase in initial consultations and an 8% increase in applications. Civilian applications surged by 31%, reflecting broader interest in defense careers since the abolition of conscription in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)