Years of Deception: Jasim Sentenced in Fake Currency Smuggling Case

In a significant verdict, a Mumbai-based National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has sentenced Jasim, also known as Wasim Salim Shaikh, to over five years of rigorous imprisonment. The conviction follows his arrest for being involved in smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs), valued at Rs 82,000 in denomination of Rs 500.

The sentence, handed down after Jasim pleaded guilty, includes a fine of Rs 10,000. This ruling is part of a broader investigation involving three accused, where Ishak Khan was previously sentenced. The case continues against the third suspect, Radhakrishna Addappa.

Intelligence inputs led to Jasim's arrest, revealing that he had procured the FICNs from Karnataka's Addappa. Significant documentary and digital evidence surfaced during the probe, leading the NIA to file supplementary charges against all three suspects.

