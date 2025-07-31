Left Menu

Years of Deception: Jasim Sentenced in Fake Currency Smuggling Case

A Mumbai NIA special court has sentenced Jasim alias Wasim Salim Shaikh to over five years in prison for smuggling fake Indian currency notes. Charged under the Indian Penal Code, Jasim was convicted alongside two other accused, Ishak Khan and Radhakrishna Addappa. The investigation involved significant intelligence and evidence collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:01 IST
Years of Deception: Jasim Sentenced in Fake Currency Smuggling Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a Mumbai-based National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has sentenced Jasim, also known as Wasim Salim Shaikh, to over five years of rigorous imprisonment. The conviction follows his arrest for being involved in smuggling Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs), valued at Rs 82,000 in denomination of Rs 500.

The sentence, handed down after Jasim pleaded guilty, includes a fine of Rs 10,000. This ruling is part of a broader investigation involving three accused, where Ishak Khan was previously sentenced. The case continues against the third suspect, Radhakrishna Addappa.

Intelligence inputs led to Jasim's arrest, revealing that he had procured the FICNs from Karnataka's Addappa. Significant documentary and digital evidence surfaced during the probe, leading the NIA to file supplementary charges against all three suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025