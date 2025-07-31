Left Menu

International Condemnation of Iranian Intelligence Activities

Britain and 13 allies, including the USA and France, condemned a rise in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment by Iranian intelligence in Europe and North America. They urged Iran to cease these activities, often linked to international criminals. Britain noted over 20 disrupted plots since 2022.

Britain and 13 allied nations, prominently including the United States and France, issued a stern denunciation on Thursday against what they described as an alarming increase in assassination, kidnapping, and harassment operations carried out by Iranian intelligence services targeting individuals in Europe and North America.

In a strong joint statement, these countries declared their unified stance against the Iranian actions, citing serious breaches of sovereignty. The coalition, consisting of Albania, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US, has urged Iran to immediately halt such unlawful activities.

The statement highlighted that these activities are increasingly being conducted with the aid of international criminal networks. Since early 2022, UK security forces have reportedly intercepted over 20 Iran-related plots aimed at kidnapping or killing individuals within the country, including British citizens and others perceived as threats by Tehran.

