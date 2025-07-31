Left Menu

Controversy Intensifies: New FIR Against Bikram Singh Majithia Sparks Debate

Bikram Singh Majithia, a leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, faces new allegations for obstructing a state vigilance raid. Despite claims of innocence by supporters, a fresh case has been registered after a month. The incident has stirred political tensions, questioning the legitimacy of the accusations and police procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:06 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and his supporters have been charged with allegedly obstructing the state vigilance bureau during a recent raid in Amritsar. Sources revealed the development on Thursday, heightening a politically charged atmosphere.

The state vigilance bureau arrested Majithia on June 25 for a disproportionate assets case following a raid at his Amritsar residence. Now, fresh allegations have resulted in a new case filed against him and his supporters by the local police.

The raid faced significant opposition, with reports indicating Majithia, his wife, and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia accused the authorities of invading their privacy. While Majithia remains in judicial custody, his political ally Arshdeep Singh Kler has criticized the FIR as unjustified and questioned the timing of its filing, suggesting shortcomings in the police operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

