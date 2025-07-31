Controversy over Lottery Reintroduction in Himachal Pradesh

In a recent assembly session, Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition, issued strong criticism against the Himachal Pradesh cabinet's decision to reintroduce lottery sales in the state.

Thakur argued that the proliferation of lotteries had previously led to socio-economic distress, including family breakdowns and personal tragedies, when homes were auctioned and lives, sadly lost to suicide.

He raised concerns that while the government is moving forward with cannabis cultivation and expanding liquor outlets under the guise of 'Self-reliant Himachal', it has taken a regressive stance by closing educational facilities. The reinstatement of the lottery overturns a 1999 ban enacted to safeguard vulnerable citizens, underlining a concerning contradiction in policy priorities.

