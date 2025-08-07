SheLeads II Workshop Launched in Delhi to Empower Grassroots Women Leaders

In a landmark step toward bolstering women’s political representation in India, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, inaugurated the second edition of UN Women’s flagship capacity-building programme — SheLeads II: Workshop for Women Leaders — in New Delhi today.

A National Platform for Women in Governance

The two-day workshop, organized by the UN Women India Country Office, has convened grassroots women leaders, elected representatives, and administrators from across the nation. It aims to enhance their political leadership capabilities, foster dialogue, and amplify women's participation in local and national governance.

Held against the backdrop of the recently enacted Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 — which mandates 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies — the timing of SheLeads II is particularly significant. Currently, only 14% of MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha are women, highlighting the urgent need for such initiatives to bridge the gender gap in Indian politics.

Ministerial Endorsement of Women-Led Development

In her keynote address, Smt. Annpurna Devi emphasized that women's leadership is not just about inclusion, but a strategic imperative for shaping India’s development agenda — whether for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 or India’s Vision 2040. She stated:

“Women’s leadership is central to a Viksit Bharat. Programmes like SheLeads are critical to equipping women with the confidence, skills, and networks to lead from the front and ensure inclusive governance.”

Strong International Support

Her Excellency Ms. May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, also spoke at the event, reinforcing Norway’s commitment to gender-equal leadership:

“Norway is proud to support SheLeads, an initiative that turns policy into progress by empowering women at the grassroots to become decision-makers.”

Norway’s continued support underscores the global recognition of the need for institutional capacity-building among women in emerging democracies.

Doubling Participation and Expanding Reach

Compared to its first edition in February, this year’s SheLeads programme witnessed an impressive surge in interest, with over 260 applications from 22 states. Following a rigorous evaluation process, 36 women were selected based on their experience, aspirations, and potential for future impact.

These women will engage in interactive sessions over two days with Members of Parliament, policy advisors, and media strategists. Key focus areas include:

Electoral campaigning and voter engagement

Governance structures and public policy formulation

Narrative building and political storytelling

Media strategies and public speaking

Building Capacity for a Representative Future

Ms. Kanta Singh, Country Representative a.i., UN Women India, reiterated the importance of platforms like SheLeads in shaping inclusive governance:

“To realize the dream of a Viksit Bharat, women must be empowered not only at the community level but also in legislative spaces. Women leaders are transformative forces — and SheLeads provides them the tools, confidence, and visibility to claim these spaces.”

About SheLeads

SheLeads is a signature initiative by the UN Women India Country Office. Designed to strengthen gender equality in public and political leadership, the programme focuses on preparing women to contest elections at various levels. It is particularly timely with the next Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections on the horizon.

About UN Women

UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. It works globally to reform laws, shift institutional practices, and transform social norms to close the gender gap and ensure an equal world for women and girls.