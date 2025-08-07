Central Government's Gratuity Assurance for NPS Employees
The central government assures that service in autonomous bodies counts towards gratuity for NPS employees when they transition to government roles. This applies if resigning with proper permissions. The President of All India NPS Employees Federation supports the move, alleviating employee concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday that central government will consider service rendered by employees in autonomous bodies for gratuity under specific conditions. This applies to civilian employees moving to government roles with permission and technical resignation.
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh clarified that these rules are not automatically applicable to autonomous bodies unless those bodies follow similar provisions as the central government. Autonomous bodies' policies on gratuity and service duration depend on internal rules.
Manjeet Singh Patel, President of the All India NPS Employees Federation, praised the government's move, noting it resolves uncertainties surrounding service contributions from autonomous bodies for NPS employees transitioning to government positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Income Tax Employees Gear Up for Nationwide Protest Against CBDT Apathy
Union Minister Criticizes Opposition 'Hooliganism' in SIR Protest
Abduction Crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bank Employees Kidnapped
Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Union Minister in Poll Code Violation Case
Central Government Employees' Leave Accommodates Care for Elderly