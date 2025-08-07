Left Menu

Central Government's Gratuity Assurance for NPS Employees

The central government assures that service in autonomous bodies counts towards gratuity for NPS employees when they transition to government roles. This applies if resigning with proper permissions. The President of All India NPS Employees Federation supports the move, alleviating employee concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 16:52 IST
Central Government's Gratuity Assurance for NPS Employees
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday that central government will consider service rendered by employees in autonomous bodies for gratuity under specific conditions. This applies to civilian employees moving to government roles with permission and technical resignation.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh clarified that these rules are not automatically applicable to autonomous bodies unless those bodies follow similar provisions as the central government. Autonomous bodies' policies on gratuity and service duration depend on internal rules.

Manjeet Singh Patel, President of the All India NPS Employees Federation, praised the government's move, noting it resolves uncertainties surrounding service contributions from autonomous bodies for NPS employees transitioning to government positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

