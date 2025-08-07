Central Government's Gratuity Assurance for NPS Employees

The Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday that central government will consider service rendered by employees in autonomous bodies for gratuity under specific conditions. This applies to civilian employees moving to government roles with permission and technical resignation.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh clarified that these rules are not automatically applicable to autonomous bodies unless those bodies follow similar provisions as the central government. Autonomous bodies' policies on gratuity and service duration depend on internal rules.

Manjeet Singh Patel, President of the All India NPS Employees Federation, praised the government's move, noting it resolves uncertainties surrounding service contributions from autonomous bodies for NPS employees transitioning to government positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)