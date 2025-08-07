MDoNER Approves Rs.45.31 Cr Road Project to Boost Assam Connectivity

In a major boost to infrastructure development in India’s North Eastern region, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) has approved a significant road construction project aimed at improving connectivity, reducing travel distance, and supporting economic activity in Assam. Announced on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the project involves the construction of the Mangaldoi–Mazikuchi Road, covering a stretch of 15.2 kilometers from KM 11+000 to KM 26+200.

The road project will be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 45.31 crore and will be implemented under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) – Roads, a central government initiative focused on bridging the infrastructure gap in the North East.

Project to Improve Inter-District Connectivity and Reduce Travel Distance

Once completed, the road will serve as a direct link between Mangaldoi, the headquarters of Darrang District, and Bhergaon, the sub-divisional headquarters of Udalguri District. This connection is expected to cut the travel distance between the two locations by 7.2 kilometers, significantly easing movement for daily commuters, administrative personnel, students, and traders.

Officials from MDoNER emphasized that this new link would reduce travel time, improve emergency response access, and streamline logistics between the two districts—both of which are strategically and economically important for central Assam.

Boost to Education and Heritage Tourism

One of the standout benefits of the new road is its potential to enhance access to educational institutions in the region. According to project details, the road will improve approach routes to seven educational institutions, including the prominent Deomornoi College, thereby supporting student mobility and academic infrastructure in the region.

In addition, the road is set to bolster regional tourism, connecting visitors to notable historical and cultural landmarks such as:

Pathurighat Krishak Shahid Memorial, commemorating the 1894 farmer uprising

Khotora Satra, an important site of Assamese spiritual heritage

Lakhimpur Pukhuri and Ramgaon Pukhuri, two historically significant water bodies

Enhanced access to these destinations is expected to encourage both heritage tourism and local economic development, creating opportunities for small businesses, homestays, and cultural tourism ventures.

NESIDS – A Game-Changer for the Northeast

The project is being executed under NESIDS (Roads), a dedicated component of the broader North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, which is fully funded by the Government of India. NESIDS (Roads) aims to fund priority road infrastructure projects that might not qualify under other schemes like PMGSY or NHDP, especially in rural and remote areas.

The MDoNER ministry, which administers NESIDS, works closely with state governments to identify, approve, and monitor critical projects across the region. The ministry ensures robust technical vetting, fund utilization, and timely project completion, while empowering local governments with necessary support.

Flagship Schemes Under MDoNER

This road project is just one among many transformative initiatives being rolled out by MDoNER. The ministry operates through four flagship schemes to accelerate development in the eight northeastern states:

PM-DevINE (Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region) – Focused on livelihood generation, health, and connectivity NESIDS – Roads – Dedicated to upgrading regional road infrastructure NESIDS – OTRI (Other Than Road Infrastructure) – Supports projects in sectors like power, health, agriculture, and education Schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC) – Multi-sectoral regional development and coordination efforts

Together, these schemes are intended to transform the Northeast into an integrated economic hub, linked with the national and international markets, especially in light of India’s Act East Policy and growing cross-border connectivity with Southeast Asia.

Regional Impact and Future Outlook

The Mangaldoi–Mazikuchi Road project is expected to be a key enabler of mobility, economic progress, and social development in central Assam. It reflects the government’s long-term vision of ensuring last-mile infrastructure delivery, particularly in the geographically challenging yet strategically vital Northeast.

With its completion, residents will benefit from safer and faster travel, better access to education and health facilities, and increased tourism potential—all contributing to inclusive development and national integration.

MDoNER has reiterated its commitment to timely implementation and rigorous oversight of the project to ensure high-quality construction and sustained impact.